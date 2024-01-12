Expand / Collapse search

Gov. Youngkin discusses challenges as Virginia Legislature opens: FOX 5 Exclusive

By and
Published 
Updated 8:31AM
News
FOX 5 DC

1-on-1 with Gov. Youngkin: Wizards, Capitals plan move to Virgina

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin spoke exclusively with FOX 5 as the Virginia Legislature opened. Youngkin discussed his priorities in the new year and the tentative agreement to move the NBA’s Washington Wizards and NHL’s Washington Capitals to northern Virginia.

WASHINGTON - Virginia’s Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin called for bipartisan cooperation as the state’s General Assembly convened its 2024 session this week.

A Democratic majority is in charge of both chambers after two years of divided control of the Legislature. Guns, gambling, abortion, public safety, and other issues will be on the agenda.

READ MORE: Virginia General Assembly begins 2024 session with Democrats in control of legislature

1-on-1 with Gov. Youngkin: Challenges in the Commonwealth

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin spoke exclusively with FOX 5 as the Virginia Legislature opened. Youngkin discussed combating opioid abuse, jobs, education, and law enforcement recruitment.

READ MORE: Capitals, Wizards owner, Youngkin, announce plans to move teams to Virginia

Youngkin spoke exclusively with FOX 5 to discuss challenges like combating opioid abuse, job creation, education, and law enforcement recruitment.

The governor also spoke about a deal unveiled in December to move the NBA’s Washington Wizards and NHL’s Washington Capitals across the Potomac to Alexandria.