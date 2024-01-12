Gov. Youngkin discusses challenges as Virginia Legislature opens: FOX 5 Exclusive
WASHINGTON - Virginia’s Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin called for bipartisan cooperation as the state’s General Assembly convened its 2024 session this week.
A Democratic majority is in charge of both chambers after two years of divided control of the Legislature. Guns, gambling, abortion, public safety, and other issues will be on the agenda.
Youngkin spoke exclusively with FOX 5 to discuss challenges like combating opioid abuse, job creation, education, and law enforcement recruitment.
The governor also spoke about a deal unveiled in December to move the NBA’s Washington Wizards and NHL’s Washington Capitals across the Potomac to Alexandria.