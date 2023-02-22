Gov. Wes Moore to join VP Harris for homeownership cost reduction announcement

Maryland Governor Wes Moore is expected to join Vice President Kamala Harris on Wednesday afternoon at Bowie State University, as the Biden-Harris Administration announces efforts to lower homeownership costs.

The White House said in a news release the administration is set to announce that the U.S Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), through the Federal Housing Administration (FHA), will reduce its annual mortgage insurance premium by 0.30 percentage points, from 0.85 percent to 0.55 percent for most new borrowers

The move is expected to save homebuyers and homeowners with new FHA-insured mortgages an average of $800 per year, and make home buying more attainable and affordable for more low- and middle-income borrowers.

Gubernatorial candidate Wes Moore speaks during a rally with US President Joe Biden and US First Lady Jill Biden during a rally on the eve of the US midterm elections, at Bowie State University in Bowie, Maryland, on November 7, 2022. (Photo by Mande Expand

According to the White House, FHA-insured mortgages, which are targeted at homebuyers who otherwise may not be able to achieve homeownership, accounted for 7.5 percent of home sales in the third quarter of 2022.

The release adds that the average homebuyer in Prince George's County, where the announcement is taking place, will save nearly $900 per year with the reduction, based on the average home price in the county of around $300,000.

WASHINGTON, DC - DECEMBER 13: U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris gives remarks at the African and Diaspora Young Leaders Forum at the African American History and Culture Museum on December 13, 2022 in Washington, DC. The forum is in conjunction with Expand

HUD Development Secretary Marcia Fudge will also join Vice President Harris and Governor Moore to make the announcement.

The event is scheduled to begin at 3 p.m.