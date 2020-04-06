Gov. Hogan issues new safety restrictions for Maryland's nursing homes

Gov. Larry Hogan has announced new mandates for Maryland's nursing homes as officials try to blunt the spread of the coronavirus.

Under the threat of criminal penalties, Hogan's order says nursing home employees in close contact with residents must wear personal protective gear when providing care.

Nursing homes also must have expedited testing and designated areas where residents with known or suspected COVID-19 are treated.

Hogan says more than 80 nursing homes and long-term care facilities have positive cases or clusters of cases.

The most intense cluster is at a Mount Airy nursing home where 10 residents have died.

