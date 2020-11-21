Go-Go Awards going all virtual during pandemic

article

The coronavirus pandemic isn't muting this year's Go-Go Awards.

But it will keep all the funk online.

This year's Go-Go Awards will start at 7 p.m. Sunday.

You can stream the show for free online here, but reserving a spot in advance is advised. You can RSVP on the awards show's website.

This is the first Go-Go Awards following the District officially declaring the genre its official music.

A 10-person committee established this year's award categories and nominees. A popular vote will decide the winners, but voting is closed.

Categories include band of the year, song of the year and conga player of the year.

