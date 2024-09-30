Gloomy, rainy start to Monday in DC region; wet roads, foggy conditions slow morning commute

Commuters should allow extra time for their Monday morning drive as wet roads, showers, and patchy fog are expected to cause reduced visibility across the Washington, D.C. region.

The week will start gloomy with light rain showers and fog, leading to a slow warm-up throughout the day. Temperatures will hover around 70 degrees, with occasional showers continuing into the evening and overnight. This weather pattern is due to tropical moisture moving up from the south. Heavier rain is likely in areas west of the District.

Tuesday will remain cool and rainy, so keep your rain gear handy. The weather is expected to improve by Wednesday, with sunshine and temperatures reaching the mid-70s, though some cloud cover will linger.

Sunshine will return on Thursday and Friday, with highs near 80 degrees, setting the stage for a dry and mild weekend.