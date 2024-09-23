Gloomy first week of fall in DC region, with clouds and showers

The first week of fall in the Washington, D.C., area is set to be marked by gloomy weather, with persistent clouds and occasional showers before drying out by the weekend.

Temperatures will remain relatively cool on Monday, starting and ending the day in the upper 60s to low 70s. "Make sure you dress accordingly for today," said FOX 5’s Taylor Grenda. "Whatever you head out the door in this morning, you can probably keep it on all day long."

A weak disturbance moving over the mountains may bring brief light rain showers from late morning through early afternoon, particularly around lunchtime. These showers are expected to be sporadic and not result in a washout.

The unsettled weather will continue into Tuesday and Wednesday, with showers lingering and a chance of thunderstorms by Tuesday afternoon. Expect cooler temperatures on Tuesday with highs in the 60s to low 70s. Overnight, expect cloudy skies, a few showers, and patchy fog.

While the weather may be dreary, the region could benefit from the much-needed rainfall over the next 72 hours.

Warmer conditions are expected by Thursday and Friday with temperatures near 80 degrees. Cooler but sunny on Saturday and Sunday.