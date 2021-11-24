Germantown holiday shoppers rush to help woman hit by car while loading groceries, officials say

A woman was struck by a vehicle while loading groceries into her car in a grocery store parking lot Wednesday evening and officials say multiple people came to her aid after she was struck.

The incident happened at Giant Food on the 20900 block of Frederick Rd. in Germantown.

The woman was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. The driver of the vehicle remained on scene.

Officer Tressler said if she survives, it will because multiple people came to her aid after she was struck.

This is an ongoing investigation.