Expand / Collapse search

Germantown holiday shoppers rush to help woman hit by car while loading groceries, officials say

By FOX 5 DC Digital Team
Published 
Updated 10:29PM
News
FOX 5 DC

Pedestrian struck by car, taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries

A woman was struck by a vehicle while loading groceries into her car in a grocery store parking lot Wednesday evening and officials say multiple people came to her aid after she was struck.

GERMANTOWN, M.d. (FOX 5 DC) - A woman was struck by a vehicle while loading groceries into her car in a grocery store parking lot Wednesday evening and officials say multiple people came to her aid after she was struck.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

The incident happened at Giant Food on the 20900 block of Frederick Rd. in Germantown. 

Germantown holiday shoppers rushed to help woman seriously injured by car, officials say

Montgomery County officials say a woman suffered serious injuries when she was struck by a car while loading groceries outside a Giant Food store.

The woman was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. The driver of the vehicle remained on scene.

Officer Tressler said if she survives, it will because multiple people came to her aid after she was struck.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 5 DC ON YOUTUBE

This is an ongoing investigation.