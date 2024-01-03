Germantown dentist sentenced to 45 years for girlfriend's death

The Germantown dentist convicted of killing his 25-year-old girlfriend was sentenced in Montgomery County court Wednesday.



Judge Cheryl McCally sentenced Dr. James Ryan — who was convicted of second-degree murder and several drug-related charges — to 55 years in prison. He will ultimately serve 45 years.

The judge emphasized that he would not get the option for probation.

She also said the depraved nature of this case led her to go beyond the sentencing guidelines range. For the 50-year-old, that is tantamount to a life sentence.

One video in particular, Judge McCally said, was spine-chilling to her. It depicted Sarah Harris clearly intoxicated and unaware, with her arm suspended in the air and a smiling Ryan next to her taking the video.



It was an emotional day in the courtroom as we heard from Sarah’s mother who said she wants to kill herself every day while holding up the ashes of her daughter and a lock of her hair.



Sarah Harris died of an overdose in January 2022 in the home she shared with Dr. James Ryan.

Ryan was convicted of second-degree murder in August after a jury deliberated for under three hours after a week-long trial.

Ryan supplied Harris with ketamine, propofol that ultimately led to her death.

He had access to the drugs because he was an oral surgeon with a practice in Germantown. Ryan said he understood it was his responsibility and that he failed miserably on his promise to protect Sarah.

He apologized to the family.