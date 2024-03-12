Germantown Bible church teacher charged with sexually abusing multiple minors

A Germantown Bible church teacher has been charged with sexually abusing a minor and police believe there may be additional victims.

Ervin Jeovany Alfaro Lopez, 33, was arrested on Monday, March 11, following an investigation by the Montgomery County Department of Police – Special Victims Investigations Division (SVID).

The investigation began in May 2023 after a victim reported being sexually abused by a teacher at a Derwood Church in Montgomery County.

Following the initial complaint, three more victims came forward in September 2023 and January 2024 to report that they had been sexually abused by Alfaro Lopez at the same church. All the offenses occurred between 2016 and 2018.

In March 2024, detectives applied for an arrest warrant charging Alfaro Lopez with multiple offenses, including sex abuse of a minor, second-degree sex offense and third-degree sex offense.

The victims were between the ages of 6 and 12 years old at the time of the offenses, and Alfaro Lopez was 25 to 27 years old.

Alfaro Lopez is being held without bond at the Montgomery County Central Processing Unit.

Detectives are concerned that there may be more victims who have not contacted police. They’re asking anyone who suffered abuse by Alfaro Lopez to call detectives at 240-773-5400.