Georgetown University will begin school year with all virtual classes for graduates, undergraduates

After initially stating that it would begin the new semester with some students attending class on campus, Georgetown University announced on Wednesday that all undergraduate and graduate classes will be virtual beginning this fall.

School officials said they made the decision in light of the spread of COVID-19, as well as D.C. city leaders’ policies regarding restrictions on travel.

Some programs that require on-campus work – such as biomedical and science research – will be conducted at the school. They say details will be provided later.

The school hopes to implement in-person study as soon as health conditions permit it.

