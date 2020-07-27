Delaware, North Carolina among states on DC’s ‘high-risk’ list

The District released its list of states that are considered “high-risk” for travelers on Monday.

Last week, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser announced that anyone traveling from these states must self-quarantine for two weeks beginning today.

Maryland and Virginia are exempted from the order.

Along with states that have seen dangerous spikes in recent weeks, such as Florida and Texas, the list included nearby Delaware and North Carolina.

According to the mayor’s office, the list will be updated on Mondays.

They say updates will be posted on the District’s coronavirus site.

Arkansas

Arizona

Alabama

California

Delaware

Florida

Georgia

Idaho

Iowa

Kansas

Louisiana

Mississippi

Missouri

Montana

Nebraska

Nevada

New Mexico

North Carolina

North Dakota

Ohio

Oklahoma

South Carolina

Tennessee

Texas

Utah

Washington

Wisconsin

