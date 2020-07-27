Delaware, North Carolina among states on DC’s ‘high-risk’ list
WASHINGTON - The District released its list of states that are considered “high-risk” for travelers on Monday.
Last week, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser announced that anyone traveling from these states must self-quarantine for two weeks beginning today.
Maryland and Virginia are exempted from the order.
Along with states that have seen dangerous spikes in recent weeks, such as Florida and Texas, the list included nearby Delaware and North Carolina.
According to the mayor’s office, the list will be updated on Mondays.
They say updates will be posted on the District’s coronavirus site.
Arkansas
Arizona
Alabama
California
Delaware
Florida
Georgia
Idaho
Iowa
Kansas
Louisiana
Mississippi
Missouri
Montana
Nebraska
Nevada
New Mexico
North Carolina
North Dakota
Ohio
Oklahoma
South Carolina
Tennessee
Texas
Utah
Washington
Wisconsin