The mother of a D.C. Public Schools student is concerned.

She says two teenage girls stabbed and robbed her daughter outside Anacostia High School last week.

Thyvannia Cooper told FOX 5's Shomari Stone that her daughter is terrified about returning to school.

She says medics drove her daughter to Howard University Hospital where doctors treated her stab wound and released her.

D.C. police responded to the call outside Anacostia High School in the 1600 block of 16th Street SE around 3:15 p.m. Friday.

The 16-year-old student says two girls beat up her friend and then one of them picked a fight with her, stabbed her in the leg with a knife, and then another girl stole her iPhone.

WASHINGTON,DC-APR2: Anacostia High School in Washington, DC, April 2, 2019. (Photo by Evelyn Hockstein/For The Washington Post via Getty Images) Expand

She doesn’t know if the two teenage suspects are current or former Anacostia High School students.

The 16-year-old is at home, and her mother said that she’s scared of going back to school, and she has nightmares.

"Emotionally, yeah, she's had dreams about this, waking up scared, thinking the girls are going to come back and return for reaching out for help," Cooper said. "I feel like they should get more security at the school and make sure they monitor the children to make sure they get home safely and their kidding bus stops."

FOX 5 has emailed Anacostia High School’s principal and DCPS.

We’re waiting for school officials to get back to us.

D.C. police detectives are still investigating this case and they urge anyone with information to give them a call.