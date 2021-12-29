Georgetown University to transition to virtual learning for start of spring semester

Georgetown University will transition to virtual learning for the start of the spring semester due to the surge in COVID-19 cases.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

The university will use virtual instruction through Jan. 30. In-person classes across the university are planned to resume on Jan. 31.

Undergraduate residential students will be able to move into their on-campus residences beginning on Jan. 11, unless they have been approved to move in earlier. Residential students may choose to move in later in January.

In the period before Jan. 31, staff members who are able to telework are encouraged to do so as much as possible. During this time, in-person gatherings will be limited with events being held virtually or outdoors.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 5 DC ON YOUTUBE

Advertisement

For more information from President John J. DeGioia's letter to the Georgetown community, click here.