Georgetown massage spa targeted in armed robbery attempt, suspects at large

An attempted armed robbery inside a Georgetown massage spa is now being investigated by police.

The incident, according to the Metropolitan Police Department, happened at the Coco Health Spa Georgetown Massage on Monday.

Detectives believe two men showed up just before 6 p.m., entered a room with an employee and then pulled out a gun. The suspects allegedly demanded money from the employee who was not carrying any at the time.

On their way out, the men are also accused of trying to take another person's purse.

The department said the men left the Coco Health Spa without taking anything and were gone before officers arrived.

Surveillance cameras caught the suspects on camera, and MPD has released photos of the men they're looking for.

Anyone who can identify the suspects or has any information about this incident should reach out to detectives.

