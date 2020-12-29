Georgetown arson suspect caught after allegedly using charcoal briquettes to set home on fire

A suspect is in custody after he allegedly set fire to a home in Georgetown on Monday using charcoal briquettes.

According to police, Samuel Kalinski, 26, of Northwest D.C. broke into the home in the 3200 block of S Street, Northwest and then scattered the briquettes around the property.

They say an "Accelerant K-9" identified a flammable liquid used to help spark the blaze.

D.C. fire and rescue crews responded to the scene of the fire at the two-story house around 1:11 p.m.

Investigators were able to identify the suspect when they checked surveillance video from a nearby business.

When they returned to the scene, Kalinski was still there.

Fire officials said he ran away, but law enforcement quickly caught up with him.

Kalinski’s been charged with arson.

