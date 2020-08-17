George Mason University welcomes returning students back to campus

Returning students moved back to George Mason University this weekend.

The college is one of only a few in the D.C. area offering in-person learning this fall amid the coronavirus pandemic.

GMU says its residence halls will operate at a reduced capacity with only about 3500 students living on campus in mostly single-occupancy rooms.

The university also required residents to present a negative COVID-19 test before moving in to residence halls.

Students told FOX 5 Sunday they felt mostly comfortable with the safety measures being taken."I don't feel too worried about it," said junior Arielle Ward.

Ward returned to campus because she is taking a voice performance course."I take private vocal lessons and it's really a lot better for me to be with my teacher and also I feel like I work better when I'm not just sitting at my house all day," she said.

"Everyone's social distancing. Everyone's wearing masks and taking precautions and being safe," said sophomore Saad Albussariy.

There are concerns about COVID-19 outbreaks on campuses offering in-person classes with cases popping up at UNC Chapel Hill since students returned there recently.

GMU says it is prepared to move to an all-online format if public health metrics mandate it.

Masks and social distancing will be required in classes and students were given the option to take classes completely online.

Freshman students can move in beginning August 19.

