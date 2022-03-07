Gas prices over $4 per gallon; DC region commuters feeling pain at the pump

The U.S. national average for the price of a gallon of gas hit $4.065 Monday, according to AAA.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

The price is up from $3.610 a week ago and from $2.768 at this time last year.

Supply disruptions are getting worse amid the war between Ukraine and Russia. Oil surged to a 13-year high Sunday as U.S. officials discussed the possibility of banning Russian oil imports in retaliation of Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine, FOX Business said.

U.S. lawmakers have been ramping up pressure on the President's Biden administration to ban all Russian oil and gas imports. The Biden administration says it wouldn't be possible without creating an even bigger hike in gas prices at home.

Across the DMV Monday, the average price for a gallon of gas was:

$4.225 in Washington, D.C.

$4.095 in Maryland

Advertisement

$3.983 in Virginia