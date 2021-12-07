Gaithersburg couple arrested in connection with multiple armed robberies

article

Montgomery County Police have arrested and charged a Gaithersburg couple with multiple counts of armed robbery, first degree assault and more.

Rickley J. Senning, 32, of Gaithersburg was charged with multiple counts of armed robbery, first-degree assault and felony use of a firearm.

Taken into custody with Senning was Jesann L. Willis, 35, of Gaithersburg. Willis has outstanding warrants out of Virginia and Florida.

A 7-11 on Derwood Circle in Derwood and an Essex Bank in the 1100 block of Nelson St. in Rockville were both robbed on Oct. 12. During both robberies, the suspect brandished a revolver.

During a traffic stop on Oct. 30, 2021, Senning assaulted a Rockville City Police Officer and was found to be in possession of a loaded revolver.

Senning is a convicted felon and was also charged with felony possession of a handgun. He was released on a $550 bond on Oct. 31.

Montgomery County Police detectives responded to the traffic stop and connected Senning to the robberies in Rockville and Derwood. An arrest warrant for Senning was obtained on Nov. 8 for the armed robbery of the 7-11 and Essex Bank.

While out on bond, Senning is alleged to have committed the armed robbery of a PNC Bank, located in the 10100 block of River Road in Potomac.

The suspect was seen leaving in a stolen white Honda CRV with Florida tags, taken from a residence in Flagler Beach, Florida.

Senning and Willis were arrested in D.C. in the stolen Honda CRV with Florida tags. He was in possession of a handgun at the time of his arrest.

The couple were arrested on Thursday, Dec. 2 and are believed to be involved in several commercial armed robberies, spanning at least six states from October through December of this year.

The Flagler Beach Police Department played a pivotal role in the apprehension of Senning and Willis, and were able to piece together information connecting the couple to the stolen vehicle.