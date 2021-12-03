‘Fake violin player’ scam warning issued by Montgomery County Police; hustle reported nationwide
ROCKVILLE, Md. - A warning from Montgomery County Police – steer clear of a scam hitting shopping centers in Rockville and around the nation.
Officials say the fraud involves dishonest violin players who solicit money – either cash or by electronic payment – in parking lots of shopping plazas.
Montgomery County Police
Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather
SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 5 DC ON YOUTUBE
In a picture police shared online, a man is seen holding a violin in a shopping plaza parking lot in front of a sign asking for money while two children sit on the curb behind him. The same photo has been shared by news outlets across the country.
"This is a nationwide issue,"authorities wrote. "Please share this alert to others. Stay Safe."
Authorities have not identified any known locations where the fraud has happened in our area.
Advertisement