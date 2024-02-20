Procession honors fallen Virginia volunteer firefighter; funeral plans set

The firefighter who was killed when a house exploded and burst into flames in Virginia will be honored with a procession Tuesday.

Trevor Brown, 45, was a volunteer with the Sterling Volunteer Fire Company. He was married with three children and had been with the county firefighting services since 2016.

The procession will travel along part of Interstate 66 and through the town of Leesburg. The funeral will be held Monday, March 4 at 11 a.m. at the Cornerstone Chapel in Leesburg.

Brown was one of the first reponders who rushed to the home on Silver Ridge Drive in Sterling shortly after 7:30 p.m. Friday to investigate a report about a smell of gas.

He was inside the structure when the house burst into flames in a fiery explosion. Brown was killed, and 10 others were hospitalized with injuries.

Before the explosion, officials say firefighters discovered a 500-gallon underground propane tank with a leak on the side of the residence. The exact cause of the blast is still under investigation.

Trevor Brown Procession Information

Tuesday, February 20, 2024

The procession escorting Firefighter Brown will be departing the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner at approximately 11:15 a.m.

The procession route will be as follows:

- Route 234 to I-66 East

- To Route 28 North

- To Route 7 West into the Town of Leesburg

- To Left onto Catoctin Circle

Any community members wishing to pay their respects should park lawfully along the procession route. Emergency apparatus will be positioned on the overpasses and along the procession route. Please do not attempt to enter the roadway during the procession and follow the direction of law enforcement personnel.

Trevor Brown Funeral Information

Monday, March 4, 2024

11:00 a.m.

Cornerstone Chapel (650 Battlefield Parkway SE, Leesburg, VA 20175)