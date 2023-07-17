Frozen dumpling recall hits the DMV

The Hyattsville-based company Mulan Dumpling has issued a recall of approximately 1,560 pounds of frozen dumplings, according to a press release from the Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS).

The dumplings are being recalled due to a lack of federal inspection. The issue was discovered when the FSIS received a referral from the Maryland Department of Health that meat and poultry were produced in a facility without a federal grant of inspection.

The dumplings in question were produced between February 20 and June 26, 2023. The packages subject to recall are the 8 oz. Mulan Dumpling Pork & Cabbage dumplings, the Mulan Dumpling Curry Seasoned Dumplings and the Mulan Dumpling Shrimp & Chive dumplings. These packages were distributed to retail grocery stores in D.C., Maryland and Virginia.

There have been no reports of any illness or adverse health effects attributed to the dumplings thus far. Customers with questions regarding food safety should reach out to the FSIS at 888-674-6854.



