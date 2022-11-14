Maryland Department of Health launches RSV resource website

The Maryland Department of Health has launched a new Respiratory Syncytial Virus webpage to provide residents some guidance as the region continues to deal with a surge in infections.

The new RSV webpage is part of Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan's effort to address the recent spike in RSV cases in the D.C. area and throughout Maryland. The spike in RSV cases has had a severe impact on young children. It is the most common cause of inflammation or infection of the lungs in children younger than one year of age.

RSV typically causes mild, cold-like symptoms. Most people recover in a week or two, but RSV can cause serious illness in infants and older adults.

Symptoms of RSV, which include runny nose, coughing, sneezing and fever, show up within 4 to 6 days after a person is infected.

Maryland residents are encouraged to keep sick children home, wash hands with soap for at least 20 seconds, and wear a mask upon development of symptoms.

"Most people who get a respiratory illness, including infants and other children, can be diagnosed and treated by a health care provider without a trip to the emergency room," said MDH Deputy Secretary of Public Health Services Dr. Jinlene Chan.

The site also provides guidance for the flu and COVID-19, while encouraging residents to get vaccinated.