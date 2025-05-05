18-year-old shot, killed by Spotsylvania County homeowner while reportedly trying to break-in

The Brief No charges have been brought after a homeowner shot and killed an 18-year-old in Spotsylvania County. Investigators say the 18-year-old was one of three teens attempting to break into the man's house. The boys who survived tell investigators they were recording themselves "dinging and ditching" for a TikTok challenge, not trying to commit burglaries.



Authorities in Spotslyvania County say they're still deciding whether to charge a Fredericksburg-area homeowner in the fatal weekend shooting of a teenager. Investigators say the 18-year-old was one of three teens breaking into the man's house.

Neighbors tell FOX 5 that the homeowner who shot the teen at his home Saturday is in the military.

What we know:

The young man shot and killed was 18-year-old Michael Bosworth, Jr. His family says he played lacrosse and football for Massaponax High School. In fact, Monday night’s varsity lacrosse game was canceled because of Bosworth's death.

Officials with the Spotsylvania County Sheriff's Office say Bosworth and two juveniles were in the backyard of a home on McKenzie Lane around three in the morning Saturday, trying to break into the house, when they were confronted by the homeowner.

Bosworth was shot and killed. One of the other boys was wounded in the gunfire.

Neighbors tell FOX 5 they heard as many as eight gunshots and that the teens had tried to break into other homes on the street that night.

What they're saying:

"Not a good idea. It's not safe. Just don't do it," Fredericksburg resident Gabby Morrell said.

The boys who survived tell investigators they were recording themselves "dinging and ditching" for a TikTok challenge, not trying to commit burglaries.

"I'm sorry the kid did that. I wish he hadn't done what he did because he had to pay the ultimate price. Nobody likes that. Nobody. Not even the homeowner but it's very unfortunate," another Fredericksburg resident, Shawn Morrell, told FOX 5.

Grief counselors were at Massaponax High School on Monday. Bosworth was set to graduate later this month. FOX 5 was told that Saturday night's prom went on as scheduled.

Michael's step-father says they're mourning their son, who had siblings, and that they appreciate the love and support they're getting from the community.