Friend remembers man killed in fiery Prince William County crash

We’re learning more about the victims of a deadly crash on I-95 in Prince William County.

Mike Feldman says he knew Ken Crosby for decades. They lived on the same street.

"There’s not the words in the English language to describe the loss for his family, for his friends, for his neighbors," Feldman said.

Crosby, 61, was on his way home from work at the Pentagon when he was killed, along with two others, in the four-car crash on I-95 Thursday. His car was hit head-on by another driver who at one point was leading police on a high-speed chase.

"It was shocking, numbing, all of those things happen when you are hit with the unexpected," Feldman said.

Crosby was a retired Lieutenant Colonel in the Marines, a loving husband, doting father and new grandfather.

"Just a good and decent man, great husband, father, he just became a grandfather. He was excited about that so this is a tremendous loss," Feldman said.

Feldman said Crosby lived his life to serve others, something proven on 9/11 when he saw the plane fly into the Pentagon from the parking lot.

"He jumped into action, got a lot of people out of there that were safe. He got them out of there and took them home," Feldman said.

And that’s how Feldman says he’ll remember his friend, someone taken from the world far too soon

"I keep going back to the same word. Heroic. He was a heroic guy. You would never know it by talking to him. He was a humble guy," Feldman said.