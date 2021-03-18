3 dead after fiery multi-vehicle crash in Prince William County

Three people are dead after a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 95 in Prince Wiliam County Thursday afternoon.

Virginia State Police say at around 4:33 p.m., a state trooper attempted to initiate a traffic stop on a 2008 Dodge Avenger that was traveling north on I-95 at a high rate of speed in Spotsylvania County.

Police say the Dodge refused to stop and a pursuit ensued. Due to heavy traffic, the trooper stopped the pursuit and the Dodge reportedly sped away on the left shoulder of the highway.

According to police, other troopers positioned themselves for the suspect vehicle further north and reinitiated another pursuit.

Police say the Dodge, which continued speeding, broke through three lighted Express Lane gates as it traveled north onto the lanes that were switched for southbound traffic only. Police say the trooper did not follow the Dodge into the Express Lanes.

When inside the Express Lanes at mile marker 155, the Dodge struck a Ford Ranger pickup truck head-on. Police say the impact of the collision caused the Ford to run off the side of the Express Lanes and over the guardrail. Meanwhile, police say two more vehicles that were traveling southbound also hit the Dodge, which caused it to catch on fire.

Police say the female driver of the Dodge died at the scene. The female passenger of the Dodge, who was ejected from the vehicle, also died at the scene.

The male driver of the Ford, police say, also died at the scene.

The driver of the third vehicle was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say the driver and two passengers in the fourth vehicle were treated at the scene for minor injuries.

The incident is currently under investigation. Police say names will be released once next of kin is notified.