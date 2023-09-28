Free National Coffee Day 2023 deals in the DC area

National Coffee Day is back and on a Friday for the win. Enjoy your morning hug in a mug with these National Coffee Day deals.

Where to find your free cup of coffee?

Dunkin' is offering members of its loyalty program a free medium hot or iced coffee with any purchase.

Krispy Kreme is offering all coffee lovers a free medium hot or iced coffee, no purchase necessary. The chain recently revamped their beans for a smoother blend.

Sheetz is offering customers a free cold brew or nitro cold brew with the purchase of any item through its app.

McCafé customers can redeem any size Premium Roast Coffee or Iced Coffee for just $0.99 once daily on the McDonald’s App.

Paris Baguette is giving customers a weekend-long free medium hot or iced Lavazza coffee with a purchase.

Wendy’s is selling 99-cent small hot or iced coffee on its app.

