Free National Coffee Day 2023 deals in the DC area

By Sylvia Mphofe
Published 
Updated 2:20PM
$150 cup of coffee

A coffee house in Portland, Oregon is selling a $150 cup of coffee made from black Jaguar Geisha Beans from Panama that cost $2,000 a bag. So we had to ask the DMV Zone crew would you pay that much for a cup of joe?

WASHINGTON - National Coffee Day is back and on a Friday for the win. Enjoy your morning hug in a mug with these National Coffee Day deals.

Where to find your free cup of coffee?

Dunkin' is offering members of its loyalty program a free medium hot or iced coffee with any purchase. 

Krispy Kreme is offering all coffee lovers a free medium hot or iced coffee, no purchase necessary. The chain recently revamped their beans for a smoother blend.

Sheetz is offering customers a free cold brew or nitro cold brew with the purchase of any item through its app. 

McCafé customers can redeem any size Premium Roast Coffee or Iced Coffee for just $0.99 once daily on the McDonald’s App.

Paris Baguette is giving customers a weekend-long free medium hot or iced Lavazza coffee with a purchase.

Wendy’s is selling 99-cent small hot or iced coffee on its app.

Looking to try a new coffee shop in the area? Take a look at these must-try cafes and coffee shops in the DMV.

