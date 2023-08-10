Must-try cafes and coffee shops in the DMV

There’s certainly no shortage of cafes and coffee shops in the DMV to choose from. Deciding where to spend your day just got easier, because this list gathers together all the best spots.

Each place is remote-work friendly and guaranteed to leave your coffee craving and taste buds satisfied.

The Roasted Boon Co.

Located a short walk from the Shaw-Howard U Metro station, this spot will surely satisfy your caffeine needs. They roast their coffee in-house, and offer single-origin beans as well as exclusive Roasted Boon blends. The space has industrial yet welcoming vibes, lit up with colorful wall decorations. You must try their signature Shaw Latte, a vanilla and espresso drink, perfected with a sprinkle of nutmeg.

1018 Rhode Island Ave NW, Washington, DC 20001

The Coffee Bar

The Coffee Bar has two locations, one in Shaw, and one Downtown. The Shaw location is located inside a charming building dating back to 1880. The warm atmosphere ensures that customers feel right at home as soon as they step through the doors. They offer delightful coffee and baked goods, served by smiley baristas. Be sure to catch up with a friend on their beautiful patio.

1201 S St NW, Washington, DC 20009

1200 17th St NW #150, Washington, DC 20036

Soleluna

Whatever you do, a stop at Adams Morgan’s Soleluna is a must. This small but mighty coffee shop offers Ecuadorian Coffee and homemade pastries, like perfect guava croissants. Their lattes are only $3.50, a rarity in DC. Save money, but certainly don’t miss out on quality. Everything is made from scratch, and you can taste the care with each bite. Stop by between 7-8 a.m. to try their pastries straight out of the oven.

1787 Columbia Rd NW, Washington, DC 20009

Emissary

Emissary has two locations, one on P Street and one on 20th Street. The P Street location is nestled inside a 200 year old building, boasting beautiful exposed brick and a calm atmosphere. You can join plenty of other cafe-goers working virtually and enjoying delicious food, like their smashed avocado toast. After 4 pm they switch to an evening menu, so invite your friends, relax after a productive day, and enjoy a cocktail.

2032 P St NW, Washington, DC 20036

1726 20th St NW, Washington, DC 20009

SakuSaku Flakery

This Japanese-French bakery offers deliciously unique pastries. Try a white miso chocolate chip cookie, or something familiar like a decadent chocolate croissant. If you love pastries, you certainly need to stop by. They have three locations, and one of them is conveniently located inside the National Building Museum. Enjoy one of DC’s highlights, and then treat yourself to a fabulous pastry.

3417 Connecticut Ave NW, Washington, DC 20008

401 F St NW, Washington, DC 20001

4200 Wisconsin Ave NW, Washington, DC 20016

Rose Ave Bakery

This cafe and bakery simply cannot be missed. Located steps away from the Adam’s Morgan metro, this Asian-American bakery offers absolutely delicious and wonderfully innovative pastries. Try their signature donuts filled with passion fruit, black sesame, or ube coconut. Stay productive and bring your laptop to this bright and vibrant environment, while sipping away on an ube latte. Rose Ave Bakery is guaranteed to be a wonderful experience for your tastebuds.

2633 Connecticut Ave NW, Washington, DC 20008

Lily's Chocolate & Coffee

Chocolate lovers rejoice! This family-owned spot offers decadent Lockma, a traditional Turkish dessert ball. They are doused in your choice of topping, including flavors like milk or dark chocolate, Nutella, pistachio, or Biscoff. They offer coffee and tea, as well as other treats like cakes and croissants. The space is beautifully decorated and boasts an all-pink interior. Paired with its picture-perfect food, this is also a fabulous spot for some Instagram snaps.

175 Maple Ave E, Vienna, VA 22180

631 King St, Alexandria, VA 22314

Ceremony

Ceremony offers wholesale roasted beans that are shipped to many coffee shops throughout the DMV. They have complimentary brewing classes for their wholesalers, as well as Weekly Coffee Breaks, where you can taste what’s new. Get some work done and enjoy some high-quality coffee in a serene environment. Plus, they have seasonal beverages too. Try their Sunday Morning Cartoons latte, a fun but seriously delicious drink, topped with fruity pebbles. They have locations in Bethesda, Annapolis, and Baltimore.

7475 Wisconsin Ave, Bethesda, MD 20814

Any Day Now

Everyone loves a good breakfast sandwich, and this Navy Yard stop takes them to the next level. Try their bacon, sausage or kimchi egg and cheese, deliciously wrapped in crispy scallion pancakes. The bright and modern atmosphere is the perfect place to work virtually. Plus, their ube Vietnamese coffee latte is a must-try.

2 I St SE, Washington, DC 20003

A Baked Joint

This well-known spot in Dupont Circle is owned by the same people who brought you Baked and Wired cupcakes. They have tons of seating, great vibes, with delicious coffee and food options, like a prosciutto breakfast sandwich. If you’re willing, try to get there bright and early for your chance to catch their famous cinnamon rolls. As an added bonus, they do have Baked and Wired cupcakes in house!

430 K St NW, Washington, DC 20001

Ellē

Pronounced "Ell-ee", this Michelin-recognized spot offers truly fabulous food. Bring your laptop and embark on a flavor journey. Try their fresh baked goods, and delicious daytime menu, including a beet-cured salmon bagel, or their BBQ Tempeh Burger. Round out your visit with their seasonal peach and basil latte. Stick around until the evening for their dinner menu, offering a prix fixe for $85. Ellē’s culinary delights are not to miss!