Free masks available in Prince George’s County Tuesday

Maryland health personnel will give away free masks on Tuesday in Prince George’s County.

READ MORE: Prince George’s County Executive promises jail, fines for large house parties

The event at the D. Leonard Dyer Regional Health Center in Clinton will begin at 10 a.m. and continue while masks are still available.

READ MORE: Prince George’s County investigating case of health worker killed by COVID-19

The giveaway is part of the state’s #MasksOnMaryland campaign.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Advertisement

Maryland Governor Larry Hogan has made masks mandatory in public spaces while the state grapples with the COVID-19 pandemic.

