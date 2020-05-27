Free COVID-19 testing site opens at Six Flags America in Prince George’s County

Six Flags America in Prince George's County is the site of a new free COVID-19 testing center.

The site began testing Friday, May 29.

"There are now more COVID-19 testing options for Maryland residents than ever,” said Governor Larry Hogan in a statement. "Using our expanded capacity and supplies, we continue to increase testing options by opening new sites and enhancing capacity at existing testing locations. I want to thank Six Flags America for partnering with us to host this drive-thru testing site so that we can continue getting more tests to more Marylanders.”

The Governor's office say any Maryland resident who suspects that he or she may have been exposed to COVID-19 may receive a test at Six Flags America in Upper Marlboro. No doctor's order or appointment is required.

The state will also begin offering testing at the converted Vehicle Emissions Inspection Program (VEIP) station in Clinton on Thursday, May 28.

