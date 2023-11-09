Fredericksburg police charge 3 additional teens with robbing trick-or-treaters on Halloween

Fredericksburg police have charged three additional teens for allegedly robbing two trick-or-treaters on Halloween night.

One 15-year-old girl is already in custody in connection to the incident, accused of recklessly driving the "getaway" car and hitting another vehicle with it before police arrived at the scene on Idlewild Boulevard.

She was arrested following the incident and remains in the Rappahannock Regional Juvenile Detention Center for reckless driving, improper backing, and driving without a license.

Now, two 16-year-olds and a 14-year-old are also in custody, all charged with robbery and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Police were called to the scene around 8:30 p.m. on Oct. 31 after a caller reported that a car had struck a parked vehicle and that there had been an armed robbery on Farrish Lane.

Through their investigation, police determined that two teens were trick-or-treating on Farrish Lane when five suspects in masks surrounded them. Two of the suspects pulled out guns and demanded that the suspects give them their shoes.

The victims complied and the suspects fled in a Honda Civic that took off at a high speed, hitting the other car before eventually coming to a stop in a roundabout, surrounded by neighbors.

Four of the suspects jumped out of the car and ran but the female driver remained at the scene, leading to her arrest.

No additional information will be released about the juveniles.