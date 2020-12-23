Fredericksburg executive director of Office on Youth charged with sex crimes involving a minor

article

Fredericksburg’s executive director of the Office on Youth is facing multiple felony charges including sex crimes involving an underage victim.

READ MORE: Stafford County man who pulled knife over taco complaint gets one year

Spotsylvania detectives charged 40-year-old Benjamin James Nagle with two counts of conspiracy to violate the drug control act, one count of taking indecent liberties with a minor and one count of possession of child pornography.

READ MORE: Human remains found in Fredericksburg

The department of social services began investigating after an anonymous tip suggested that Nagle was involved in an inappropriate relationship with a minor.

Detectives talked to the victim – who was in Nagle’s foster care – and found evidence supporting the tipster’s claim.

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD: The FOX 5 DC News app for local breaking news

They also found images of suspected child pornography and of drugs being given to the victim.

Nagle was arrested and is being held without bond at the Rappahannock Regional Jail.

WATCH LIVE ON YOUR MOBILE DEVICE



