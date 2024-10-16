Frederick residents focus on Maryland Senate race amid 2024 presidential election

While the 2024 presidential race stirs mixed emotions and guarded opinions among Frederick residents, many are also closely watching the unusually popular Maryland Senate race.

Current Prince George’s County Executive Angela Alsobrooks is competing against former Maryland Governor Larry Hogan for the Senate seat. The outcome could significantly influence which political party controls the U.S. Senate for the next four years.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Democrat Angela Alsobrooks and Republican Larry Hogan face off in Maryland’s key U.S. Senate race.

Alsobrooks has been leading in the polls, emphasizing Hogan's Republican affiliation in the predominantly blue state of Maryland, while Hogan campaigns on his moderate stance.

Despite frustrations with the presidential race, residents are paying attention to local matters, particularly this pivotal Senate contest.

