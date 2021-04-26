Frederick police ask for public's help locating missing elderly couple

The Frederick Police Department is seeking assistance in locating an elderly Frederick couple who were last seen Sunday morning.

Thomas and Judy Tobery were last seen driving a cream color Ford Edge at approximately 11 a.m. Sunday by a family member near the driveway of their home in the 200 Block of E. Fifth Street. The cream Ford Edge has a Maryland registration number 874M632.

Thomas Tobery, 83, was last seen wearing blue jeans and a blue zip-up hoodie. He has blue eyes, short gray hair and may be wearing a gold wristwatch and a wedding ring.

Judy Tobery, 80, was last seen wearing a blue and white zip-up hoodie. She has blue eyes and short blonde hair. She may be wearing two gold wedding rings. She has a scar on her throat from a prior surgery.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the Tobery’s is encouraged to contact Det. Lofits at gloftis@frederickmdpolice.org or the department’s tip lines at 301-600-TIPS (8477), send information via email to fpdcrimetip@frederickmdpolice.org, or send a text to 240-674-TIPS (8477).