Frederick officers injured in shooting will not face criminal charges

The Frederick police officers, who shot a suspect after responding to a call about a suspicious male last Friday, will not face charges.

Frederick County State's Attorney Charlie Smith III released a statement today regarding the police-involved shooting.

"After reviewing all evidence and consulting with the investigators from the Maryland State Police assigned to this incident, my office has concluded that the use of deadly force by Officers Kristen Kowalsky and Bryan Snyder against Dominique Lamar Lewis was necessary and proportional," Smith III said in the statement. "Therefore, it was legally justified under Maryland law and the standard put forth by the United States Supreme Court in Graham v. Connor."

Smith III also stated that the county is unable to release video of the shootings at this time.

The Frederick Co. state's attorney said the suspect, Domique Lewis, has pending criminal charges against him including the attempted first-degree murder of two law enforcement officers. Lewis, 25, is expected to have a bond review in the Frederick County District Court upon his release from the hospital.

He faces two counts of attempted first and second-degree murder, first-degree assault, and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony for shooting officers Kowalsky and Snyder last week at the intersection of Waverley Dr. and Key Parkway in Frederick, Maryland.

Officials say both Snyder and Kowalsky sustained gunshot wounds to the torso while Lewis was also shot in the torso.