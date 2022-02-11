2 officers, 1 suspect shot in Frederick, police officials confirm

Two officers and one suspect were shot on Friday at the intersection of Waverley Dr and Key Parkway in Frederick, MD, according to Frederick County officials.

Officials say a call came in around 12:43 p.m. for a suspicious male possibly in possession of a firearm.

Shortly after officers arrived, a shooting was reported. One male officer and one female officer were shot in addition to the suspect. All three were flown to a hospital in Baltimore.

Officials say they are waiting on updates on the conditions of all three persons shot. The family members of the officers have been notified and are either at the hospital or on their way to the hospital.

Police are currently working on locating and notifying the family of the suspect.

Multiple schools were on lockout status following the increased police activity, but that status has since been lifted. All students and staff are safe.

In a lockout, students and staff get inside and lock the doors. Exterior doors remain locked with only authorized access to the building, no students are allowed outside unsupervised and activities are conducted as usual inside.

