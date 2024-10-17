Frederick County substitute teacher arrested on child pornography charges

article

A Frederick Public Schools employee was arrested on child pornography charges Wednesday, police and district officials say.

The Frederick Police Department says its investigation into Daniel Patrick Vandervossen began after a suspect was charged with multiple sex offenses in September.

Frederick Police Department detectives began an investigation involving internet crimes against children and Vandervossen was developed as a suspect.

During the investigation, search and seizure warrants were granted for Vandervossen’s home and car, and on Oct. 16, detectives executed those warrants.

After collecting significant evidence, Vandervossen was taken into custody and transported to the Frederick County Adult Detention Center for processing. He is facing 11 counts related to the possession of child pornography.

Frederick County Public Schools sent a letter home to parents following Vandervossen’s arrest. The district says police notified them on Oct. 4 that one of their substitute teachers was under investigation for possession of child pornography.

"Upon learning of this matter, the individual was immediately placed on unpaid leave and removed from our substitute roster. This individual was arrested yesterday afternoon and has been charged," the district’s letter read.

Vandervossen has worked at several elementary schools throughout the district, most recently since September 2023, FCPS said.

While police did not indicate that Vandervossen had worked as a substitute teacher in Frederick, FCPS said they wanted to make parents and families aware of the situation as "his image and name may be familiar to the school communities in which he worked."

"Out of an abundance of caution, and given the number of schools in which he had substitute assignments, we are sharing this information broadly to support our law enforcement partners in their investigation," the letter read.

The district said Vandervossen went through its fingerprinting and background check process before starting any work and there were "no flags raised."

"We are committed to the safety and well-being of our students and will continue to cooperate fully with law enforcement during this investigation," FCPS said.

They encourage parents with questions to reach out to the Frederick Police Department.

Vandervossen has been released on an unsecured $5,000 personal bond. His next court date is not yet known.