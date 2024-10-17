Former PG County elementary school teacher indicted for coercing 9 year old into sexual activity

A former Prince George's County elementary school teacher has been indicted for coercing a minor victim to engage in sexual activity.

The suspect has been identified as 44-year-old Mark Edward Cobb, of Bowie, Maryland, for coercion and enticement of a child and for possession of child pornography.

According to the indictment, Cobb enticed and coerced a minor victim to engage in sexual activity and possessed sexually explicit images involving a prepubescent minor and a minor victim under 12-year-old from June 19, 2024, to approximately June 25, 2024.

Cobb was initially accused of having a texting relationship with a nine-year-old student, during which he allegedly requested and received explicit photos from the student. During a search of Cobb’s home, sexually explicit images and videos of other children and a bag with several pairs of children’s underwear were found.

If convicted, Cobb could face a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years in federal prison and up to life in federal prison for coercion and enticement of a child, along with a maximum of 10 years in federal prison for possession of child pornography.