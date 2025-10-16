Expand / Collapse search

Frederick County special education aide accused of sexually abusing students at middle school

Updated  October 16, 2025 12:09pm EDT
Special education assistant accused of child sex abuse

A special education instructional assistant is accused of sexually assaulting two children who appear to be special needs students. FOX 5’s Stephanie Ramirez has the latest.

The Brief

    • A Frederick County special education aide accused of abusing students.
    • Investigators say he barricaded himself and attempted suicide during a search.
    • He faces multiple sex offense charges and is due in court Thursday.

FREDERICK, Md. - A special education aide is due in court Thursday after being accused of sexually abusing at least two students at a Frederick County middle school.

Sex abuse allegations

FOX 5’s Stephanie Ramirez reports that 22-year-old John McAleer was arrested and faces multiple sex offense charges. The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office said it received a report earlier this year involving the alleged abuse of a minor at Oakdale Middle School.

Charging documents say another aide reported suspicious behavior in McAleer’s classroom involving him and a student. During the investigation, authorities say they identified additional possible victims.

Faces multiple charges

When deputies served search warrants at McAleer’s Bashford Road home, they say he barricaded himself in a bedroom and attempted suicide with a knife. He was flown to a D.C. hospital and arrested upon his release. Frederick County Public Schools have placed McAleer on administrative leave.

McAleer faces two counts of sexual abuse of a minor, two counts of third-degree sexual offense involving a victim under 14, and two counts of third-degree sexual offense involving a cognitively impaired victim. Court records list the incident dates as April 28 and Sept. 19 of this year.

McAleer was extradited back to Frederick County on Sunday and is scheduled for a 1 p.m. bond hearing Thursday.

The Source: Information in this article comes from Frederick County Public Schools and Frederick County Sheriff's Office.

