Frederick County schools suspend in-person learning, winter sports due to 'worsening health metrics'

Frederick County Public Schools says it is suspending in-person instruction and winter sports practices starting Monday due to "worsening health metrics" in the area.

The school district had conducted small group instruction, but says COVID-19 figures during the last three days have either increased or reached all-time highs.

Officials say teachers may still use their classrooms for online instruction, but telework is encouraged. Students who need school internet to access remote classes will still be allowed in school buildings.

The school district had planned on introducing a hybrid model of in-person/online instruction soon, but will share a revised timeline this week.

Officials say they will confer with local health experts to determine when small group instruction and winter sports practices can resume.

The school district's first semester is set to end Jan. 26.