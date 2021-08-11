Frederick County fire captain killed battling blaze in Ijamsville

A Frederick County firefighter has died after battling a blaze at a home Wednesday evening.

Officials announced the passing of Captain Josh Laird late Wednesday night.

Firefighters responded to the 9500 block of Ball Road in Ijamsville around 4:45 p.m. Multiple units were on scene and a RIT and tanker task force were requested.

Engine 251 out of Green Valley responded. At some point, a mayday call came out. Officials say Laird was working the fire when he was injured. He later succumbed to his injuries.

Laird is described as a husband, father, son, friend, and mentor.

"Please keep Captain Laird’s family in your thoughts and prayers as well as our DFRS family, as we mourn the loss of our colleague," Frederick County Fire said in a statement.

Officials say they will release more information about services for Captain Laird at a later date.

"Thank you for the outpouring of support we have seen this evening. We will need that support in the coming days and weeks and it means more than you know."

Authorities did not take questions tonight, saying this is an active investigation and they’ll make more information public as soon as they can.