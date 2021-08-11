Toddler injured after falling down elevator shaft in Montgomery County home
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (FOX 5 DC) - A toddler was injured after falling down an elevator shaft in a home in Montgomery County.
Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather
Around 3:30 p.m. Montgomery County Fire said they were responding to the 11800 block of Centurion Way near Greenbrier Road in Potomac for a technical rescue.
Fire officials say the toddler fell from the third floor to the first floor in the single-family home. They were able to access the child quickly and remove them from the shaft.
MORE FROM FOX 5: 12 children dead in hot car deaths across US so far this year, says AAA
After being evaluated at the scene, the child was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injures.
Advertisement
Check back for updates on this developing story.