Toddler injured after falling down elevator shaft in Montgomery County home

A toddler was injured after falling down an elevator shaft in a home in Montgomery County.

Around 3:30 p.m. Montgomery County Fire said they were responding to the 11800 block of Centurion Way near Greenbrier Road in Potomac for a technical rescue.

Fire officials say the toddler fell from the third floor to the first floor in the single-family home. They were able to access the child quickly and remove them from the shaft.

After being evaluated at the scene, the child was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injures.

