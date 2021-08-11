Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Watch
from THU 12:00 PM EDT until THU 8:00 PM EDT, District of Columbia, Arlington/Falls Church/Alexandria, Fairfax County, Northern Fauquier County, Stafford County, Prince William/Manassas/Manassas Park, Anne Arundel County, Carroll County, Central and Southeast Montgomery County, Charles County, Frederick County, Washington County, Prince George's County, Northwest Montgomery County, Berkeley County
5
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from WED 4:20 PM EDT until WED 5:00 PM EDT, District of Columbia, Montgomery County, Prince Georges County, Arlington County, City of Alexandria, City of Fairfax, Fairfax County
Severe Thunderstorm Watch
until WED 9:00 PM EDT, District of Columbia, Anne Arundel County, Frederick County, Montgomery County, Prince Georges County, Charles County, Carroll County, Arlington County, City of Alexandria, City of Fairfax, City of Fredericksburg, City of Manassas, Fairfax County, Fauquier County, Prince William County, Stafford County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
until WED 4:45 PM EDT, Montgomery County, Carroll County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from WED 4:06 PM EDT until WED 4:45 PM EDT, Fauquier County

Toddler injured after falling down elevator shaft in Montgomery County home

Published 
Updated just in
FOX 5 DC

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (FOX 5 DC) - A toddler was injured after falling down an elevator shaft in a home in Montgomery County. 

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Around 3:30 p.m. Montgomery County Fire said they were responding to the 11800 block of Centurion Way near Greenbrier Road in Potomac for a technical rescue.  

Fire officials say the toddler fell from the third floor to the first floor in the single-family home. They were able to access the child quickly and remove them from the shaft. 

MORE FROM FOX 5: 12 children dead in hot car deaths across US so far this year, says AAA

After being evaluated at the scene, the child was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injures. 

Check back for updates on this developing story. 