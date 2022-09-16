Frances Tiafoe Day: Prince George's County welcomes home tennis star with celebration event

Tennis star Frances Tiafoe will be getting a greeting fit for a king Friday!

Prince George’s County Executive Angela Alsobrooks and the Junior Tennis Champions Center are hosting a welcome home celebration for the PG County native.

READ MORE: Maryland's Frances Tiafoe ends Rafael Nadal's 22-match Grand Slam streak in US Open 4th round

During the ceremony, Prince George's County leaders, officials, and residents will congratulate Tiafoe on his impressive performance at the U.S. Open.

The County Executive will also declare today, Friday, September 16, 2022, as "Frances Tiafoe Day" in Prince George’s County.

Tiafoe grew up in Hyattsville and spent his younger years training at the Junior Tennis Champions Center in College Park.

READ MORE: Maryland's Frances Tiafoe becomes first American in 16 years to advance to US Open semifinal

Tiafoe made a major splash at the U.S. Open, defeating 22-time Grand Slam champ Rafael Nadal in the fourth round.

His loss to No. 3 seed Carlos Alcaraz ended the deepest run by an American man in the U.S. Open since Andy Roddick reached the 2006 final, and left Tiafoe one win shy of becoming the first Black man from the U.S. in a major final since MaliVai Washington was the runner-up at Wimbledon in 1996.

READ MORE: Alcaraz stops Tiafoe’s US Open run

"I’m going to be back," Tiafoe said, "and I will win this thing one day."

He played to a sellout crowd of more than 23,000 that included former first lady Michelle Obama, Washington Wizards star Bradley Beal and others.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.