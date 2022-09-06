Maryland's Frances Tiafoe ends Rafael Nadal's 22-match Grand Slam streak in US Open 4th round

Frances Tiafoe has ended Rafael Nadal's 22-match winning streak at Grand Slam tournaments by beating the 22-time major champion 6-4, 4-6, 6-4, 6-3 in the U.S. Open's fourth round.

Tiafoe is a 24-year-old from Maryland who is seeded 22nd at Flushing Meadows and reached the second major quarterfinal of his career.

He is the youngest American man to get that far at the U.S. Open since Andy Roddick in 2006.

Frances Tiafoe of the United States in action against Rafael Nadal of Spain in the Men's Singles fourth round match on Arthur Ashe Stadium during the US Open Tennis Championship 2022 at the USTA National Tennis Centre on September 5th 2022 in Flushin Expand

This surprise came a day after Nick Kyrgios eliminated No. 1 seed and defending champion Daniil Medvedev. That makes this the first U.S.

Open without either of the top two seeded men reaching the quarterfinals since 2000.

