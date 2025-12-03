FOX 5's Mikea Turner and husband expecting first baby!
WASHINGTON - The FOX 5 family is growing! Huge congratulations to Mikea Turner and her husband who are expecting their first baby!
Mikea described 2025 as a "season of answered prayers," saying she had long dreamed of meeting the right partner, starting a family, and now celebrating a healthy baby on the way.
"Manifest what it is that you want, and truly it'll happen when the timing is right," she told the FOX 5 family when she announced her pregnancy Wednesday morning.
Mikea said she originally planned to reveal the pregnancy at Christmas with a sonogram under the tree, but her family encouraged her to share sooner. She said her parents and nieces are "over the moon" about the new addition.
FOX 5's Mikea Turner and husband expecting first baby!