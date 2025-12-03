Expand / Collapse search

FOX 5's Mikea Turner and husband expecting first baby!

By FOX 5 DC Digital Team
December 3, 2025
WASHINGTON - The FOX 5 family is growing! Huge congratulations to Mikea Turner and her husband who are expecting their first baby!

Mikea described 2025 as a "season of answered prayers," saying she had long dreamed of meeting the right partner, starting a family, and now celebrating a healthy baby on the way.

"Manifest what it is that you want, and truly it'll happen when the timing is right," she told the FOX 5 family when she announced her pregnancy Wednesday morning.

Mikea said she originally planned to reveal the pregnancy at Christmas with a sonogram under the tree, but her family encouraged her to share sooner. She said her parents and nieces are "over the moon" about the new addition.

