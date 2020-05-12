Expand / Collapse search

FOX 5's Melanie Alnwick honored with Regional Murrow Award for Missing Pieces: 'Into the Woods' podcast

Updated 2 hours ago
Melanie Alnwick wins Regional Murrow Award for podcast

FOX 5 reporter Melanie Alnwick was honored with a Regional Murrow Award for her work on the Into the Woods podcast series.

WASHINGTON (FOX 5 DC) - Last summer, FOX 5 reporter Melanie Alnwick documented the mystery of a young filmmaker from Prince George’s County who vanished into the woods of Idaho in the Missing Pieces: "Into the Woods" podcast – and now her efforts are being recognized.

Alnwick has been honored with a prestigious Regional Edward R. Murrow Award for her series, which tracks Terrence Woods’ disappearance in 2018, and includes an in depth look at the events and the people surrounding the mystery.

Missing Pieces: Into The Woods Preview

It's been more than six months since Terrance Woods Jr., a young man from Prince George's County, vanished while working in Idaho. The family’s fight for answers is the focus of a new podcast from FOX 5’s Melanie Alnwick – Missing Pieces: Into The Woods.

The Radio Television Digital News Association has been honoring outstanding achievements in electronic journalism with the Edward R. Murrow Awards since 1971.

This award is a testiment to Alnwick's thorough research, reporting and dedication.

We encourage you to listen to this award-winning podcast below, along with more from FOX 5 here

Missing Pieces: Into the Woods, Episode 1: 'T'

Missing Pieces: Into the Woods, Episode 2: Valerie

Missing Pieces: Into the Woods, Episode 3: Idaho

Missing Pieces: Into the Woods, Episode 4: The Missing

Missing Pieces: Into the Woods, Episode 5: No birds, no body

Missing Pieces: Into the Woods, Episode 6: Epilogue

