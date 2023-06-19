FOX 5's Marina Marraco gives birth to a healthy baby boy!

FOX 5's Marina Marraco and her husband welcomed their son to the world on Sunday!

The baby boy, named Lucas John, was born weighing 9.4 pounds and is 22 inches in size.

Marina's news comes on the heels of friend and fellow anchor Angie Goff's birth of son March on June 2nd. In a segment on DMV Zone, Angie predicted she would give birth on that very day and predicted Marina's birth to happen on Sat. 6/17 - a mere one day before.

The entire team at FOX 5 sends their congratulations and love to Marina and her family, and we can't wait to meet Lucas John!