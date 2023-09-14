FOX 5's Katie Barlow gives birth to a healthy baby girl!

FOX 5's Katie Barlow and her husband have welcomed healthy baby girl Willow to the world!

Willow is named after Katie’s father, William, she says.

Katie is the latest member of the FOX 5 newsroom to welcome a new member of the family. Marina Marraco and Angie Goff both gave birth to little boys in June.

Katie regularly hosts In The Courts at 11:30 p.m. on Sundays, but as she takes time at home to recover, you can catch FOX 5’s newest show, In The Sports at the same time!

The entire team at FOX 5 sends their congratulations and love to Katie and her family, and we can't wait to meet baby Willow!



