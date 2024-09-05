FOX 5's Chad Ricardo throws first pitch at Bowie Baysox game

FOX's Chad Ricardo is set to throw the first pitch at the Bowie Baysox game Thursday night.

The Bowie Baysoxs will be facing off with the Harrisburg Senators for a themed night at the ballpark to promote FOX's newest show Rescue: Hi Surf

The theme night will include branded giveaways, scoreboard promotion, interactive activities, and even festive custom Rescue: Hi Surf jerseys to be worn by the home team.

The game kicks off on September 5, Thursday night at 6:30 p.m. at Bowie Baysox Stadium.

Be sure to tune into FOX 5 DC for live coverage of the event starting at 3 p.m.