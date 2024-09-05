FOX 5's Chad Ricardo throws first pitch at Bowie Baysox game
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. - FOX's Chad Ricardo is set to throw the first pitch at the Bowie Baysox game Thursday night.
The Bowie Baysoxs will be facing off with the Harrisburg Senators for a themed night at the ballpark to promote FOX's newest show Rescue: Hi Surf
The theme night will include branded giveaways, scoreboard promotion, interactive activities, and even festive custom Rescue: Hi Surf jerseys to be worn by the home team.
The game kicks off on September 5, Thursday night at 6:30 p.m. at Bowie Baysox Stadium.
Be sure to tune into FOX 5 DC for live coverage of the event starting at 3 p.m.