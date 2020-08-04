Expand / Collapse search
Tropical Storm Warning
is in effect, District of Columbia, Arlington/Falls Church/Alexandria, Fairfax County, Prince George County, Stafford County, Prince William/Manassas/Manassas Park, Anne Arundel County, Charles County, Dorchester County, Prince George's County
Coastal Flood Warning
from TUE 3:00 PM EDT until WED 3:00 AM EDT, District of Columbia
Coastal Flood Warning
until WED 3:00 AM EDT, Anne Arundel County
Coastal Flood Warning
until WED 2:00 AM EDT, Dorchester County
Flood Warning
until TUE 2:30 PM EDT, District of Columbia, Montgomery County, Prince Georges County
Flash Flood Warning
until TUE 12:45 PM EDT, Anne Arundel County, Prince Georges County
Flood Warning
from TUE 11:20 AM EDT until TUE 5:00 PM EDT, Anne Arundel County, Prince Georges County, Charles County
Flood Warning
from TUE 9:53 AM EDT until TUE 4:00 PM EDT, Carroll County
Flood Warning
until TUE 1:00 PM EDT, Arlington County, City of Alexandria, City of Fairfax, Fairfax County

FOX 5 team coverage as storm pummels Maryland

Published 
Weather
FOX 5 DC

FOX 5 Isaias team coverage

Isaias is prowling along the east coast on Tuesday morning, wreaking havoc for Maryland’s coastal communities.

LEONARDTOWN, Md. - Isaias is prowling along the east coast on Tuesday morning, wreaking havoc for Maryland’s coastal communities.

READ MORE: Isaias brings heavy rain, triggers tornado and flood warnings; NWS confirms tornado on ground near Leonardtown

Isaias made landfall in North Carolina overnight as a Category 1 hurricane after gathering strength Monday evening.

READ MORE: Storm ravages Southern Maryland, Eastern Shore

FOX 5’s team is in Maryland now – tracking the storm as it unleashes powerful winds, and at least one confirmed tornado in Leonardtown.

