FOX 5 team coverage as storm pummels Maryland

Isaias is prowling along the east coast on Tuesday morning, wreaking havoc for Maryland’s coastal communities.

Isaias made landfall in North Carolina overnight as a Category 1 hurricane after gathering strength Monday evening.

FOX 5’s team is in Maryland now – tracking the storm as it unleashes powerful winds, and at least one confirmed tornado in Leonardtown.

