FOX 5 LION addresses 'justice journalist' Chuck Modi after FOX 5 reporter driven out of Southeast

FOX 5’s “Like it or Not” addressed Chuck Modi, who took to Twitter to voice his opinion on FOX 5 getting run out of Southeast following the shooting of Deon Kay.

FOX 5’s Evan Lambert and his crew were attempting to cover the protests that erupted in the area after a police officer shot and killed an 18-year-old on Orange Street in Southeast.

Crowds of protesters swarmed our crew, claiming unfair coverage, and forcing our crew out of the area.

“FOX 5 is not welcome in Southeast,” one protester shouted into a megaphone.

Following these events, Chuck Modi, said he refuses to stand by FOX 5’s journalists as a “fellow journalist.” He claims we “are not journalists,” despite our attempt to shine light on the protests in the community following a tragic incident.

FOX 5 strives to bring fair and factual information to every story.

We hope to highlight what matters, what is impacting our surrounding communities and press officials for answers when the community needs them most.

We’re addressing this in support of the work journalists do, not only within the FOX 5 family, but journalists across the country. Our right to free press supports our work as well.

We appreciate the support from our community on the air and across our digital platforms.

If there’s a story you would like us to tell, please call us at 202-895-3000 or email us: fox5tips@wttg.com.